EAGLE, Idaho — A new park in Eagle is one step closer to opening.



The ribbon was cut on the new park Monday, but it's not 100 percent done.



The ceremony marks the completion of the first phase of Pamela Baker Park in the Lakemore subdivision.



In addition to the ponds that were already there, the 17-acre park now has bathrooms, a parking lot, and trails that connect to the Greenbelt.



The developer, Dennis Baker, named the park after his sister, Pamela. She passed away in 1956 when she was just 12 years old. Baker was 19 years old at the time.

“It was sudden, and it had a very big impact in my life,” said Dennis Baker. “It's with that in mind that I wanted to make sure there was remembrance of my sister left here in this valley.”

Phase two of construction will be a collaborative effort between the city of Eagle and Baker.



They plan to add more acreage and a natural habitat area to the park.

RELATED: Toddler found abandoned in park after thieves take running car; mom and boyfriend charged

RELATED: Two men banned from Yellowstone for walking on Old Faithful