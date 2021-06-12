Boise 'Paint the Town' inspires others to pay it forward

NeighborWorks Boise's 39th annual Paint the Town had groups of volunteers dedicating hours of their time to help others in need fix up their homes.

BOISE, Idaho — One of Boise's largest volunteer opportunities has made another huge impact in the Treasure Valley this weekend.

NeighborWorks Boise's 39th annual Paint the Town had groups of volunteers dedicating hours of their time to help others in need fix up their homes. Recipients of the help and volunteers said this event is more than just painting a home or help with landscaping, it's about paying it forward.

"I can’t even thank you guys enough for everything you’ve done," Carey Few told a group of volunteers Saturday.

Few is one of 25 Treasure Valley residents who walked out to a new look on their home. Paint the Town aims to help out the elderly, disabled and veteran neighbors with a new paint job on their home.

"Often teams go above and beyond the painting and do a lot of extra updates around the house as well," said Inga Hadder, the director of communications and community engagement for NeighborWorks.

The team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty contacted suppliers and subcontractors in the area and were able to get items like pavers, flowers, plants, outdoor furniture and more for Few's home and backyard.

“Seeing everybody come together is absolutely wonderful. As a matter of fact, I could probably choke up," said Robin Cozakos, a volunteer. "It’s really wonderful to see and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Cozakos and her group have been participating in Paint the Town for years. They said the reason they keep coming back each year is because of how heartwarming it feels to pay it forward to a neighbor in need.

“When you come out and you do service in the community it’s not just helping the person that you’re doing service for, it’s really rewarding for yourself," said Ana Yorgesen, a volunteer.

While the event only happens once a year, NeighborWorks said many relationships are formed from Paint the Town. Teams make plans to continue helping the homeowners throughout the year.

Few plans to use Saturday's generosity to pay it forward within the community too.

"This is absolutely beautiful," Few said. "I could have never even have thought. Never, never.”

Watch more Local News: