BOISE -- If you were in downtown Boise Saturday morning, you might have glimpsed something pretty unusual - people dangling hundreds of feet in the air off the side of the U.S. Bank building.

Dubbed 'Over the Edge,' the annual stunt on Capitol Boulevard benefits Habitat For Humanity. The fundraiser is aimed at building affordable homes for local families.

Organizers say 73 people raised at least $1,000 for the nonprofit. Their efforts were rewarded with the chance to rappel down the 20-story, 270-foot tall building.

Doug Gale, who donned a set of wings for his trip down the side of the building, said 'Over the Edge' is not a typical fundraiser.

"You get to do something exciting and fun that you could never do on your own," he said. "You're never going to talk a building into letting you rappel off of it. It was a great experience walking down the side of a 270-foot tall building."

Diana Lachiondo called the rappel "scarier than I thought it was going to be," but well worth the sweaty palms.

"I think it's a great idea and it's not only raising money but bringing awareness to a really important issue," she said. "More than 50 percent of Ada County residents are rent-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their income for rent, and we have thousands of kids in our school districts that are unstably housed."

Event organizers are still tallying up exactly how much money was raised, but say they already know they beath last year's record of $50,000.



