Over 340 aftershocks reported in the two weeks after Idaho's 6.5 earthquake

USGS reports that Idaho has had about 340 aftershocks following the 6.5 earthquake that occurred near Challis, Idaho on March 31.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses how to prepare for an Earthquake in Idaho.

Idaho has had 341 confirmed aftershock earthquakes following the initial 6.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred on March 31. In the last week, there has been a total of 77 aftershocks, according to USGS

All of the aftershocks have most frequently occurred around Challis, Cascade, and Idaho City, according to USGS.

The aftershock magnitudes range from 2.5 to 4.8 with the majority being in the 2.0 to 3.5 range. None of the confirmed aftershocks have been bigger or equal to the initial earthquake, which officials predicted would be the case.

The most recent aftershock occurred Wednesday morning at around 7:30 near Cascade and was confirmed to be of 3.6 magnitude.

The initial quake, which struck just before 5 p.m. Mountain Time on March 31, was centered about 45 miles west of Challis, in the mountains of Central Idaho. It was felt across Idaho and in six surrounding states.

Watch below: Raw video from the 6.5 Idaho earthquake

In addition to the numerous aftershocks felt throughout Central Idaho, Magna, Utah reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. The Utah aftershock occurred nearly a month after an initial 5.7 magnitude quake on March 18, according to USGS.

