BOISE, Idaho — It was another successful year for the 26th annual Valentine for AIDS silent art auction.

Hundreds of local artists donated pieces of art to be auctioned at the Flying M Coffeehouse in downtown Boise.

Organizers say more than $30,600 was raised - making it a record year by over $2,000.

Valentine for AIDS auction gets underway in Boise The Valentine for AIDS auction at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise runs until Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.

The money will help provide grocery vouchers and emergency financial assistance for people in southern Idaho who have HIV or AIDS.

They can use the money to take care of medical costs, rent, utilities and transportation.