x
Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove

Credit: Boise Fire

BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished.

According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd. 

Fire officials said smoke will continue lingering in the area over the next couple days, while crews work to put out any residual smoldering hay.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were affected by the fire. The response to the fire consisted of three Engines, one truck, one Battalion Chief, and two water tenders.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

