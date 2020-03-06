Over 1,000 people attend a vigil for George Floyd at the Idaho State Capitol Building

Three KTVB reporters at the vigil all said the gathering has been peaceful so far.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday evening, over 1,000 people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Building as part of a vigil in memory of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last week while in police custody.

KTVB had three reporters at the vigil - Joe Parris, Gretchen Parsons, and Misty Inglet. All three said the vigil has been peaceful.

The vigil follows Monday's protest, which was also peaceful. However, an 18-year-old man was arrested after he accidentally fired a gun at the protest. Michael Wallace of Garden City was booked into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of discharge of a firearm in city limits and since been released on bail.

Mayor Lauren McLean and Acting Chief Ron Winegar held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon where they urged for a calm and peaceful vigil.

"I want to acknowledge that these are really hard times for our community and our country. We are all hurting, especially members of our black community," Mayor McLean said. "The unjust and inhumane death of George Floyd brings pain and suffering not just to his family, but to countless members of our own city and nation whose lives and lived experience includes the byproduct and impact of centuries of racism and oppression."

Both the Boise Police Department and Idaho State Police are at the vigil to monitor the gathering.

Turnout for Black Lives candlelight vigil so far in downtown Boise. Easily well over 1,000 people and more still coming. pic.twitter.com/jRQjsZJXQi — Misty Inglet KTVB (@Ingletonthenews) June 3, 2020

Wow...I have never seen a crowd this big in Boise. Speakers stress “this is a vigil, this is NOT a protest, this is NOT a rally” appears to be well organized and very peaceful @KTVB pic.twitter.com/ySeQIHbYyC — gretchen parsons (@gretchenKTVB) June 3, 2020

At least 1,000 people outside the Capitol in #Boise for a Black Lives Candlelight Vigil. Very peaceful pic.twitter.com/5BffjmOMcs — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) June 3, 2020