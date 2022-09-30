Val, 14, loves all things outdoors, hopes for family who feels the same way

Val likes science and history at school, but says he would fish for days if given the opportunity.

BOISE, Idaho — Val is 14, and absolutely loves the great outdoors! If you feel the same way, he may fit in with your family.

He’s a special teen, with an old soul. Val’s foster mom for the past year describes him as a great kid who is so much fun to spend time with!

Val says he would literally fish for days if given the opportunity! We met up with him while he was fishing, and got to know him more. Val likes to travel. As for where, that doesn't seem to matter much.

"Everywhere has something cool," Val said.

We also found out he loves sports, especially football, wrestling and baseball. Val has a sweet mullet hairstyle. He just recently grew it out! He also loves science and history in school.

"Learning about all the stuff that they did back then and how this world has evolved," he said.

Val is hoping to become a part of a fun and active family, who will commit to loving him for a lifetime! This deserving teen is simply searching for a place to call “home”. Could your family be the right family for Val?