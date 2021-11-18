Wednesday's Child: 'Sweet and adorable' Carter searching for a family

Carter loves comics, Legos, and putting together puzzles, and has been waiting for someone to give him all the love and patience he deserves.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Twelve-year-old Carter can't wait to find an adoptive family to call his own. On a recent trip to the Lowe Family Farmstead in Kuna, he enjoyed everything fall has to offer.

Sarah Allen, Carter's social worker and permanency case manager, said the fifth-grader is a special boy with a wide range of hobbies.

"He is a very sweet kid, very lovable. Every time I see him he loves to give me hugs, just very sweet and adorable," Allen said. "He enjoys watching YouTube, playing with legos, reading comics. He loves Spiderman, Captain America, and is really interested in puzzles. He could do one daily."

Carter loves school, and all the fun that comes with it.

"He loves math, he's pretty good at that, and he enjoys being with his school friends and any of the activities that he does there," Allen said. "He's also in some after school activities, trying to teach him some independent skills, so he loves doing that, loves being with all of his friends that he meets there."

Carter enjoys splash pads, 4H, and playing baseball, as well as nature walks and watching sports. Allen added that he likes to spend time on his tablet, andis a big fan of Christian rock music and the Descendents movie series.

Carter has some special needs, and needs a home that can provide him with gentle supervision and lots of care.

"A family that would be best for Carter would be a family that would be able to be there for him: For his medical needs, and be able to really take care of him," Allen said. "Also, just a loving family, that is able to redirect him when needed and have just a great time with him. Being very patient is very important with Carter."

Carter loves being around other kids and pets, and would really enjoy having siblings. He has been waiting for a family to adopt him.

"My hope for Carter is that he's able to find a wonderful family that can meet his needs and he's able to grow to be an independent person that he is and just being able to keep his spirit that he has. He's a wonderful little kiddo, I absolutely love being around him, so being able to keep that and being able to have a great life, and that forever family, an adoptive family," Allen said.

If you believe that your family can welcome Carter into your home, click here for more information.