Wednesday's Children: Caldwell brothers, best friends love adventure

Caldwell boys Conner and Elijah are brothers and best friends, looking for a forever family to call their own – together.

CALDWELL, Idaho — On this week's Wednesday's Child, KTVB introduces you to two Caldwell boys. Conner and Elijah are cute and smart little guys who love adventure.

The two boys are brothers and best friends, looking for a family to call their own – forever.

Conner and Elijah love to play games and have fun! So, KTVB met up with them at Pojo's Family Fun Center in Boise, the perfect place to have a blast.

Conner is 10 years old, and Elijah is 9. Both boys love school. Conner said he is a fan of "math and science," while Elijah likes "literally all the subjects."

The Caldwell boys are also into sports, such as basketball, soccer and tetherball.

"We have been to a Y camp for a week and we did archery," Elijah said.

They also love other kids, and they want to be helpers.

"When someone falls down, I just pick them up," Conner said. "I help them."

Elijah said he tries to intervene and stop it when "people get in fights."

Conner and Elijah are also big fans of pets – all kinds of pets. Elijah said he wishes for a pet dinosaur.

"I want it to be a herbivore that eats plants, because they are awesome animals that lived millions of years ago and dinosaurs have been my favorite since I was little," Elijah said. "I'm going to be a paleontologist and I'm going to go to Utah to find some bones there."

According to the boys' case manager, Marisa Ellis, Conner and Elijah are best friends.

"They are close brothers. They are really bonded," Ellis said. "It's very important for them to continue to be together."

The brothers love to hang out together, and they have some pretty sweet dance moves too.

"Conner and Elijah need a family that will be able to support them with the services they need to be successful while also providing adventure and fun! Be active, they would really benefit from an active family," Ellis said. "They would like a family that goes on vacations, and adventures, and helps them with their dreams. Conner and Elijah would do best with a family that has two parents – two moms, two dads. They would definitely need a family that would be active and give them the time and attention they need."

These boys are something special, and they can't wait to find their forever home – together.

"Conner and Elijah are a joy to be around, and it would be well worth your time to get to know them," Ellis said.

Brothers, best friends, and this week's Wednesday's Children. For more information on the Caldwell brothers and Idaho's Wednesday's Child, click here.

