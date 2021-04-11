Wednesday's Child: Animal-loving Kahli, 14, looking for a family

Kahli enjoys baking, singing and art, and can't wait to be adopted by a loving family.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Fourteen-year-old Kahli is looking for a forever family.

Her fun-loving personality was on full display on a recent trip to a farm in Twin Falls - a perfect trip for this animal lover.

"I love it, I've always been a fan of farms, and you can have a lot of animals on a farm," Kahli told us. "My favorite farm animal would have to be a horse, because horses are so gentle."

Those who meet Kahli quickly notice her kind and gentle heart. She has many hobbies and interests, and hopes to become a singer or a cake decorator one day.

"I like to draw, I like to play sports sometimes, and I like to hang out with my friends and family," she said. "I love to bake, it makes me feel like I'm at home!"



Kahli would love to visit Japan and Disney World someday. She is hoping her future family is out there, and says she can't wait to be adopted.



"I'm looking for a mom and dad, with younger or older kids, and I'm looking for a family that has either cats, dogs or other animals," said Kahli.

Tanya Griggs, Kahli's Permanency Consultant with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, says this girl would be a wonderful addition to a loving family.

"She is very compassionate, she is very resilient. She has been through a lot in her life, and has developed those resiliency skills," Griggs said. "She loves school and she is such a happy, happy child."

Kahli's favorite subjects are art, math, and reading, and she is an excellent student. Because she loves to sing, she is in her school choir and also plays the piano. Griggs said the teen has an abundance of joy that she wants to share with her future family.



"Kahli would bring laughter, light. She is such a ray of sunshine," she said. "We would also need a family that would be able to support a relationship with her siblings."

If you think your family can provide what Kahli has been longing for, please contact Idaho Wednesday's Child to find out more about this special teen girl. To visit Kahli's profile and learn more about her, click here.