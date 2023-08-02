Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Sunny loves music, the outdoors and more

"I want a family that can understand me … Have a good time, and kind of just have a family dynamic that makes me feel safe at home and feel trusted and respected."

BOISE, Idaho — For this week's Wednesday's Child, KTVB met up with Sunny, a 16-year-old boy with a sunny outlook on life and his future, who is looking for a family.

We met Sunny at a bowling alley. The high school sophomore from Mountain Home loves to play pool, really likes school and has all kinds of cool interests when he has time outside of his job.

"I like philosophy stuff, I think that's really interesting. I like reading books, playing video games, listening to music – I want to make music and produce it – that would be really cool," Sunny said. "I really like playing basketball, MMA, wrestling – I want to learn more about that."

Sunny said he also likes "doing teenager stuff," such as hanging out with friends and again, listening to music.

"Hanging out with the people that I care about and that I love," Sunny said.

He also likes spending time in the great outdoors.

"I like going on hikes, going on an adventure, and I normally go by myself, so I can get some alone time with nature and explore and hang out," Sunny said.

Sunny's case manager, Beth Frasier said he is just a special kid overall.

"Sunny is a very funny and relaxed kiddo. He's very well spoken, he has a lot of diverse interests, he's just a great kid to spend time with."

So, what is he looking for in a family?

"I want a family that can understand me," Sunny said. "That we can hang out and have a good time, and kind of just have a family dynamic that makes me feel safe at home and feel trusted and respected. Just like kind of have that peace of mind."

Sunny told KTVB he would welcome other siblings and he loves pets! He cannot wait to have a dog or cat of his own one day.

Mostly, Sunny said "I'm looking to grow up and be successful and learn what living is all about."

Sunny is hoping the right family will see this story and help him on that path!

