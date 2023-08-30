Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Eve has a big heart for animals and people

One of Eve's best qualities is her big heart. She truly cares about people. Eve is looking for a safe and loving place to call home.

BOISE, Idaho — For this week's Wednesday's Child, we met 16-year-old Eve at the Twin Falls Humane Society where she was able to go and interact with the animals there waiting for their forever families.

"They are just so happy and positive, you know. They are not going to sit and be mean to you unless it's a grumpy chihuahua," Eve said. "They are not going to talk down to you and say things about you. They don't even talk at all, you can sit there if you are having a bad day and they will just lick your face."

"I would prefer a mom and a dad because you need a father figure, but you also need a mom," Eve said.

"She is a very sweet girl. She absolutely deserves a family that can meet her needs. She's been through a lot in her young life," Eve's caseworker, Penny Romane said.

Romane said Eve is very independent and self-motivated.

"For example, she got her job on her own. She applied, she interviewed and she got the job and she loves it," Romane said. "She needs a family that can help her develop her skills more and become that successful adult that we want all of our kids to be."

One of Eve's best qualities is her big heart. She truly cares about people.

"If someone's struggling, even just to lift something, just be like, 'hey, do you need help?' Even if they don't need help, it's nice to offer and check up on people, and even if they are not the nicest person, everybody still needs someone to be there for them," Eve said.

"We want the best for her so we hope someone can come forward and be what she needs," Romane said.

For more information on Eve, reach out to Idaho's Wednesday's Child.

