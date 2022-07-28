Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Shawna has a zest for life

"She loves being with people, she loves hanging out, she loves chatting and being helpful, and she is just constantly making us laugh!"

BOISE, Idaho — This week's Wednesday's Child is a ray of sunshine. Her name is Shawna and she is a 15-year-old girl with a lot of love to give.

KTVB met up with her at Wahooz for a little bit of fun and to learn more about her and the home she is looking for.

"The best thing about Shawna is she is super silly and fun," Astin Salisbury, Shawna's social worker, said. "she loves being with people, she loves hanging out, she loves chatting and being helpful, and she is just constantly making us laugh!"

Shawna is a teenage girl with a big love for life. Her zest for life is hard to match, as she tried just about every attraction while at Wahooz!

"She's very active. She loves to be out and about doing activities, playing sports, going on walks and hikes," Salisbury said, "she loves swimming."

Shawna works as hard as she plays, however, and takes pride in being a good student.

"Overall she's a good student," Salisbury said. "She works hard, she's not a big fan of math, but she does enjoy music and art and things like that."

Shawna said she would love to be a part of a family with other kids and maybe a dog or two.

"Shawna needs a family preferably with two parents. She does need some extra support," Salisbury said. "She is hopeful that they have pets and young children."

Salisbury is looking for a family that will support her special connection with her mom and siblings since they still stay in touch.

"Shawna has a very strong connection to her mother, her siblings as well, but mom in particular," Salisbury said. "Mom has a similar situation as Shawna and she's not able to take care of her, but we are looking for a family that is going to be really supportive of Shawna maintaining contact with her mom."

The ideal spot for Shawna would be somewhere warm and welcoming. A place she can call home.

"She is so social that she does enjoy having other kids around," Salisbury said. "Once she trusts you she'll be your best friend."

Shawna's permanency team is seeking a legal guardianship for her, not legal adoption. Their hope is that the chosen family will remain in her life long after she turns 18 years old.

For more information on Shawna and to learn more about her, visit her bio on Idaho Wednesday's Child by clicking here or by contacting Idaho Wednesday's Child. Shawna's team wants to share more about her with you.

