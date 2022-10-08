Wednesday’s Child: 11-year-old Zack is looking for a new place to call home

Zack is a fun-loving boy who has a passion for sea life and is ready to start a new chapter with a forever family.

BOISE, Idaho — This week’s Wednesday’s Child is a fun-loving boy with a lot of cool interests. His name is Zack, he is 11 years old and he’s looking for a new place to call home.

Zack loves sea life, so KTVB caught up with him at the Boise Aquarium.

“Zack really likes animals; he loves dogs and cats,” said Eileen Ursillo, Zack’s social worker. “He is also fascinated by sting rays. So, he likes to come to the aquarium to see the sting rays.”

The Boise Aquarium was the perfect place to meet up with Zack.

“Zack is 11, and he'll be going into 6th grade,” Ursillo said. “He is a very curious kid, he really enjoys archeology and dinosaur bones. He enjoys reading books, he really likes to draw, he is a Pokémon collector, he really is a fan of Pokémon.”

Zack enjoys cooking and baking and he said he makes really good Jell-O. There is so much about Zack and he has a wish list for his future family.

“He'd prefer two parents,” Ursillo said. “He really cracks up over dad jokes! He would really like a family that enjoys making YouTubes, because he likes to make YouTube videos. He is a sports lover so I think a family that is active and enjoys sports would be important for Zack.”

He is also hoping his new family will encourage his relationship with his little sister.

“Zack has a younger sister; his sister is also in foster care,” Ursillo said. “They have a connection and he'd really like a family that will support that continued connection with her and he would like to have some visits with her someday as well.”

Zack loves video games, and he's a big Seahawks and Mariners fan. If you want to learn more about him, click HERE.

