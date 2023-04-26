Wednesday's Child: Sadie 'wants a family who will understand her and be there for her'

This 14-year-old girl loves art, soccer and her friends. She looks forward to a special celebration, and hopes for a special place to call home.

BOISE, Idaho — Sadie cares deeply for the people in her life, and she plans to pursue a career in nursing. Right now, however, she’s waiting for a family who will care for and understand her.

This 14-year-old girl loves soccer, art and her friends. A crew from KTVB spent some time with Sadie at the Discovery Center of Idaho, checking out the new “Star Wars” exhibit.

“She’s very smart and intelligent – very funny,” said Judaea Fisk, Sadie’s social worker.

Sadie cultivates her creative side through music, drawing and spray-paint art. She’s also an athlete – participating in soccer and track.

“I have a lot of trophies and stuff,” she said.

When she’s relaxing, Sadie likes to watch documentaries and cartoons.

One thing that’s very important to Sadie is her Hispanic culture. Soon, she’ll celebrate her 15th birthday, and she’s very excited about having a Quinceneara (or "quince") – a rite of passage into young adulthood that comes with dancing, food and an amazing dress.

“My dress is pink and white,” Sadie said.

After high school, Sadie plans to become a CNA, pursue a college degree in nursing, and make a career of caring for people in need.

As she grows up, Sadie hopes to find a special place to call home.

“She wants a family who will understand her and be there for her,” Fisk said. “She’s OK with a single-parent or a two-parent family. She would like siblings her own age. She likes younger children and would do well with younger children.”

Sadie has some relatives with whom she would like to stay in contact, including a grandmother she visits often.

“She makes friends super easy, she loves people, she's a caretaker, she likes to try to help them out and help solve their problems for them,” Fisk said.

If you would like more information about possibly being a “forever family” for Sadie, check out her profile here and contact her permanency team. They’d love to talk with you!

