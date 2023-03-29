Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Kahli loves cooking, school

Kahli's bright outlook on life makes her a joy to be around. The 15-year-old is looking to share her positivity with a loving family.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — This week's Wednesday's Child is Kahli, a 15-year-old who loves to cook.

If you love to experiment in the kitchen, the place to be is Season and Taste Cooking School in Boise, where KTVB met up with Kahli this week.

Kahli is excited to learn how to make homemade ravioli!

"So, today, do you remember what we are going to make? Ravioli! Yes, ravioli from scratch," Kahli said excitedly. "What I like about cooking is that it brings people closer together, whether it's through the experience of cooking or through their stomach."

This teenager simply loves life, and said she attempts to "make everything as bright as possible."

"I try to be positive, I try to look on the bright side of things," Kahli said. "I have my own cat and she is such a cuddle nugget! I like to play with little children, I like to go to the dog parks, even if I don't have a dog to bring."

In addition to her bright outlook on life – and her joy of pets and young people – Kahli also loves school.

"I work really hard to keep my grades up, and make sure that I'm having fun while doing it," Kahli said.

Kahli also has some pretty big plans for her future, and said she plans on going to college in a few years.

"I honestly want to learn Japanese so I can go to college in Japan. I want to become a Japanese artist," Kahli said. "One of my favorite art styles is the Japanese art they use for anime. I love ramen noodles, I had to throw that in there!"

The 15-year-old said she is "really happy" where she is in life now, but would make Kahli even happier is a family to call her own.

"I just want people who will be there and will support me," Kahli said. "I just want to feel like I belong somewhere."

According to Kahli's case manager, Kara Jacobsen, the teenager is a "ray of sunshine."

"[Kahli] is always upbeat. She goes out of her way to make people happy. Kahli will do well with multiple families, she is open to a mom and dad family or two dads, two moms," Jacobsen said. "I want her to be able to have someone that she can rely on for support, a life-long connection as she navigates into adulthood."

Kahli also wants that loving support and connection, and she is hoping that special family is hearing about her through KTVB.

The 15-year-old is such a joy to be around, and she wants to share that joy with a forever family.

"I just want a loving family," Kahli said.

For more information on Kahli, her team and Idaho Wednesday's Child, click here.

Watch more Local News: