Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Nevaeh is a lover of people, animals

Nevaeh is a "incredibly compassionate kid," who hopes to be a teacher one day. She is looking for a place to call her forever home.

IDAHO, USA — This week's Wednesday's child is a sweet 11-year-old girl, with so much love to give! Her name is Nevaeh, and she's looking for a place to call her forever home. We met up with her at Tubbs Berry Farm in Twin Falls, and got to know her a little bit. She will steal your heart!

Tubbs Berry Farm was the perfect place to go, because Nevaeh loves animals.

"She's a big animal lover," said Judy Morris, her foster mother. "Nevaeh is a delight, she is so happy all the time and loves to play with friends, meet new people, adults and children, she hugs everybody."

Nevaeh's foster mom says she is a wonderful girl who has experienced a lot in her young life, but has somehow been able to get through it.

"So, Nevaeh is so resilient, she has been through a lot," Morris said. "She's just really easy to parent."

Nevaeh told us she loves dolls, legos, slime, board games, mine craft, singing and dancing. She just loves life!

"I like a lot of things, my list could go on forever and ever and ever and ever." said Nevaeh with a smile.

This little girl has a big heart, too.

"She wants to help people she wants to love on people, she wants to remember them in her prayers, she is just a very loving kid. She is an incredibly compassionate kid, it's really quite sweet," Morris said.

Nevaeh says she would love to be a teacher one day. She loves math. We asked her what she is looking for in her forever family. Her answer was pretty simple, and something all children deserve.

"Mom and dad, brothers and sisters, people that I can talk to," Nevaeh said.

For more information on Nevaeh, reach out to Idaho's Wednesday's Child. https://www.idahowednesdayschild.org/

