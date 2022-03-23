Walk for Water fundraiser: Boise local carrying 42 lbs of water 105 miles to raise awareness and fund for clean water

Vivid Roots co-founder is carrying 42lbs of water 105 miles in effort to raise $50,000 to give 1,000 people clean water for life.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Dallas Crum, Boise local and co-founder of Vivid Roots, began walking 105 miles with 42 pounds of water to raise awareness and funds to bring clean water to over a thousand people.

The distance and weight are based on how many miles women and children walk on average each month carrying five gallons of water each day.

According to Walk for Water, $30 will provide a single person with clean water for life. The fundraiser hopes to raise $50,000 to give a thousand people clean water for life.

The event has currently raised over $31 thousand dollars.

Walk for Water will be ending at 3 p.m. on Friday at the fundraiser’s booth.

People can follow the fundraiser by visiting their Instagram page or donate at walk for water.

Walk for Water encourages people to come and walk with them this week.

