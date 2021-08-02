SpaceX flight gives St. Jude hospital a cosmic funding boost

“Today’s announcement is the first step of a very exciting journey," Jared Isaacman said.

BOISE, Idaho — SpaceX’s first all-civilian space flight set for late this year will provide an out-of-this-world fundraising opportunity for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which says it expects to generate $200 million for cancer research and other causes.

It’s off to a fast start: $1 million in donations in the first day since the flight’s announcement.

“The same year St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke boundaries by opening its doors, the first American orbited the Earth in 1962,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “From the beginning, St. Jude has been at the forefront of innovation and inclusion, leading in cancer research, care and treatment for some of the world’s sickest children regardless of 2 race, ethnicity, beliefs or a family's ability to pay. This partnership brings two missions together to create one incredible moment in time that will make an impact for years to come on the global effort to cure childhood cancer.”

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire businessman who will finance and pilot the multi-day mission for himself and three others, will drive the publicity push.

Are you ready for takeoff? 🚀 The world's first all-civilian mission to space was just announced at @Spacex and St. Jude is honored to be included in this historic moment. Find out how you could win a seat aboard @inspiration4x. https://t.co/JwG7QJOhR6 pic.twitter.com/kGetAlGYU5 — St. Jude (@StJude) February 1, 2021

Of the $200 million that St. Jude hopes to raise this year, $100 million is to come from Isaacman, with the rest from donations generated by raffling off one seat on the flight.

“Today’s announcement is the first step of a very exciting journey," Isaacman said. "In the lead-up to launch, we’ll share new ways to support and follow our mission preparation and execution with a focus on inspiring and helping others.”

Watch more 'Local News'