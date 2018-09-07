NAMPA - A Nampa dental office found a way to give back to veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Aspen Dental recently devoted an entire day to offering free dental service to local vets.

Dewey Webster, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, was more than happy to be sitting in the dentist's chair. He was there to have his dentures fixed.

"My sister called me when she heard about it," Webster said. "She said 'well go in,' and I go 'they can't help me,' she said 'what do you have to lose?'"

For Dr. Neil Sung, it's an honor to do this for our veterans.

"It's just a way to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country, for the opportunities in this country," Sung said. "It's one day, it's the least that we can do."

More than a dozen veterans stopped in to get a variety of work done.

"Whatever folks need to get their mouths healthy is what we're doing today," Sung said.

Navy veteran Timothy Kinsella said the free dental service came at just the right time.

"This is like almost a miracle," he said. "I have not been in a position financially to do something for my oral health care in some time."

For Dr. Sung and his staff, this is what it's all about.

"I have a great staff, they are all volunteering on their own time," Sung said. "To be able to get them out of pain and free of infection, and give them a smile - it means a lot to me to be able to improve their lives."

Sung's young daughter was even there with a special thank you message for the vets who visited her dad. She held a sign that reads, "A smile for your service."

Dr. Sung's daughter and a friend stopped by with a special message for veterans.

"I decided today was a good day to bring her to work and she's excited," he said. "To show her what daddy does and how rewarding it can be."

The veterans we spoke to were thankful for the gesture.

"This is overwhelming, I don't know how to repay all these wonderful people," Webster said. "I don't know what I did to deserve it, I just survived."

