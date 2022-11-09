7's HERO: Meridian man starts Treasure Valley nonprofit to start a movement of goodness in our community

Marine veteran Parker Harger started So Good! to serve teachers, nurses, first responders and veterans in Idaho. He says it's all about doing good things for others.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — So Good! is a local nonprofit, and it is all about inspiring people to do good things in our community.

It was founded by Idaho native and Marine veteran, Parker Harger.

"The whole idea behind So Good! was to see the hats or the shirts and have people do the same thing," said Harger, founder of So Good!

Harger loves this community. He served proudly for years in the Marines, and when he retired, he moved back to Idaho to raise his family. Harger, his wife and their five kids, recently started the nonprofit together.

"Life is so good, Idaho is so good, the Treasure Valley is so good," Harger told KTVB. "We try to do things in the community at least once a week."

The So Good! team of volunteers spends time at the Idaho Foodbank, gathers toys for Toys for Tots, and treats teachers, nurses, and first responders to free coffee, or a food truck, as often as they can. They have also reached out to a local family with a child battling cancer.

"We are trying to change the culture a little bit," Harger said. "The whole idea is, there is so much sad stuff and things that are happening in the world that doesn't make sense, so why not do something good that doesn't make sense? Just do something good for no reason at all."

Harger is also a regular visitor at the Boise VA. Our veterans are so close to his heart.

"So, I was in the Marine Corps for a long time, so another thing we like to do is do things with veterans," Harger said. "So, we try to bring a veteran or two to community events as often as we can."

During hockey season, they went to a Steelhead's game with our vets. This summer, thanks to some generous people in our community, Harger and So Good! had the opportunity to take a group of our veterans to a Hawks baseball game.

"They obviously don't get to get out a ton because of COVID-19, so just going to a baseball game, sitting against the fence, listening to the national anthem, play ball, they just absolutely loved it, they said over and over again how grateful they are," Harger said. "Each of the vets had a person that took care of them, and brought them food and drinks, we got signed baseballs, it was pretty awesome. We are just trying to honor the veterans the best way we can."

For Harger, thanking our veterans means everything.

"It's just so cathartic to me to see a veteran that was in Vietnam or Korea or World War II, where maybe they didn't get the love and praise when they got back that they deserve," Harger said.

The Hawks game was an amazing experience for the veterans, and for the volunteers!

"They absolutely loved it and we couldn't be more honored to do it for them."

Harger hopes people see this story, and reach out to him to be a part of the So Good! movement. He says there is so much good work to be done!

For more information on the local nonprofit visit the So Good! website and Facebook page.

