7's HERO: Boise mom battling stage 4 brain cancer backpacks the Grand Canyon for the 11th time

Barbara Lock backpacked through the Grand Canyon ten times in ten years. When she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, she decided to do it one more time.

BOISE, Idaho — Barbara Lock chased one of her biggest goals later in life. The Boise woman discovered a love for backpacking in her forties, and that has only grown into her fifties.

Lock has always loved hiking and walking, but she set out on her first backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon a little over a decade ago. After that, she was hooked. She made it her goal to backpack the Grand Canyon ten times in ten years.

She did just that.

"Over those ten years she went from rim to river. rim to rim, and rim to rim to rim," her daughter Brittany Lock said. "My mom accomplished her incredible goal in November of 2020."

This wife and mother of three grown daughters, and proud grandmother of one little girl, was so thrilled to see her goal become a reality.

Then the unexpected happened. Six months later in 2021, Lock was diagnosed with glioblastoma, stage 4 brain cancer. It has no cure, and the average life expectancy after diagnosis is about 12 to 15 months.

Cancer has certainly met its match in Lock. She walked five miles a day through her treatment, and she set her sights on backpacking the Grand Canyon one more time.

"18 months after her diagnosis, in spite of undergoing two brain surgeries, chemo, radiation, and other treatments, she finished her 11th backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon in November," Brittany Lock, Barbara's daughter, said. "She carried all her own equipment, her own tent, clothes, food, water, etc. It was nothing short of amazing."

Lock has continued to participate in local races. She just finished walking the St. Patty's Day 5k a few weeks ago. The future is uncertain, but one thing is for sure, Barbara Lock is the definition of living each day to the fullest and doing what you love, no matter what. The Lock family is so proud of her fierce fight against cancer.

The disease is progressing, as they knew it would, but they want everyone to know about their mom, and how much she has inspired them and everyone who knows her. Brittany Lock will run her first marathon on April 22 to celebrate and honor her mom. She is also raising money for an organization that supports the development of new and improved treatments for glioblastoma.

"Her positive spirit is so inspiring, and we wanted to share this story because she is our hero," Brittany said. "We just know she will inspire others who are also facing a difficult time right now. She is something truly special, and we are so proud of her."

