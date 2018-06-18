BOISE - More than a half-century ago, Jeanette Boyle chose swimming as her sport, even though she was terrified of it.

Boyle quickly conquered that fear, and this year celebrated her 50th anniversary of competing in the Idaho Special Olympics.

Along the way she has won dozens of medals, and now, at age 65, she continues to inspire others.

"To me it doesn't seem like it's been 50 years," Boyle said. "I swim against some athletes in their twenties."

Last weekend at the state games in Twin Falls, Boyle was honored during the Opening Ceremony for 50 years of competition.

"It just happened so fast," she said. "I got two dozen roses, (and) this tiara."

She was also awarded a special plaque.

"When I got this handed to me I just could not believe it," she said of the award.

Her scrapbooks are filled with 50 years of memories. One of her favorites is winning the gold medal at the world games in 1987.

"I was swimming against seven other countries," she explained. "It was in the newspaper. I thought 'wow!'"

Her homecoming at the airport was a moment she will never forget.

"People came up to me and said 'you are an inspiration to me,' and I really didn't even know them," she said. "It was wonderful."

Boyle wants other people with special needs to know that it's never too late to compete in the Special Olympics.

"It's for everybody!" she said.

She says she owes so much of her success to her coaches, and she tells us she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

For more on how you can be a part of Special Olympics Idaho, click here.



