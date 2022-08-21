7's HERO: Community bands together to make Caldwell girl's concert wish come true

12-year-old Charlize Adams was recently deemed cancer free, and her mom wanted to take her to The Chicks concert to celebrate. What happened next is incredible!

CALDWELL, Idaho — People are still talking about The Chicks concert at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre in Nampa. It was back on August 6, and the outdoor concert was absolutely packed with fans singing their hearts out in the summer heat.

Two of those fans were extra thrilled to be there. Angie Adams and her 12-year-old daughter Charlize got to go to the concert thanks to our incredible community.

"I want to start out by saying thank you to the community for helping us make this surprise for Charlize become a reality," said Angie Adams, Charlize's mother.

Charlize is a huge fan of The Chicks.

"The Chicks are one of my favorite bands," said Charlize, 12.

The 12-year-old Caldwell girl has been on a complicated medical journey since she was born.

"It's been a long journey," Angie told KTVB. "She has multiple rare diseases."

On top of a diagnosis of several rare diseases, she was also dealing with cancer, but Charlize and her mom finally got some good news recently. Charlize was told she is cancer free! Angie wanted to do something really special for her.

"Charlize loves the band The Chicks, and I got thinking what the heck, let's make a post and see if anyone has any extra tickets that I can surprise her with," said Angie.

Angie knew the band was coming to town, and her post about tickets for Charlize was shared all over the valley. So many people wanted to help, including Christopher Ozuna with Camping World. The company had some great box seats to donate!

"We ended up getting some amazing tickets from Christopher Ozuna at Camping World. So Christopher, thank you so much for giving us those box seats, they were amazing," Angie said. "We didn't have a lot of people around us, so staying safe being immunocompromised was still a big relief for her. She was able to enjoy the concert and not worry about getting sick."

Ozuna told us Camping World was just happy to be a part of this special night.

"I knew that we would be able to put something together for her, so I went ahead an commented on the post, and things took on a life of their own," said Ozuna. "I was happy to be the vessel to be able to he help her out. We hooked her up with some box tickets, they were well taken care of and I'm so grateful that I had the chance to meet them."

But that's not all, Boise bar and nightclub owner Ted Challenger made sure this mom and her daughter rode to the concert in luxury! He donated his limo, and he picked up the tab for a special dinner, too.

"I do have a limo and I thought it was best for them to go in the limo, and go have some dinner that we paid for so that they would have a great evening, anyone battling cancer deserves a great evening." Challenger told KTVB. "So, we all got a chance to show what the community can do, and we like to do that."

People in our community also donated to Charlize's Go Fund Me. Those donations will go to help pay down Charlize's current and future medical bills. She often travels for treatment.

"I've been so touched, I don't even feel that thank you says what we need to say to everyone," said Angie. "The support the blessings the prayers, everything. It's been amazing."

Charlize says it was an incredible night she will always remember. This was a big bright spot in her life!

"I'm really appreciative of this and I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, to everyone," said Charlize.

