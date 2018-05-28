BOISE - It's just about the end of the school year, and one Boise mom wanted to make sure her little boy's special education teachers know how incredible they truly are.

Amber Grant's son, Matty, has been in the special education program at Horizon Elementary since he was in kindergarten. Next year, he'll head to middle school. But before he leaves Horizon, Amber had a message for his teachers.

"I've wanted to share with the community what an amazing classroom Brenda's class is for a long time," she said. "My son's life is fragile, and a lot of these kids in here, their lives can be."

Teacher Brenda Shrauger has been leading the special education classroom at Horizon Elementary for 16 years now.

"I absolutely fell in love with them," Brenda said of her students. "I am so happy to be here - anyone that knows me will tell you that I walk in with a smile on my face."

For many of the students, she's their voice, and their caretaker.

"They have special needs, but at the end of the day they are students, they are kids at school," Brenda said. "They want to be included they want to be a part of everything that's going on, they want friends."

Thanks to staff members, Special Education students are getting involved in other school activities.

"They've gotten to be part of so many things around the school, and the school community is open to them," Amber said. "It's been life changing for Matty because his life would not be nearly as full without Brenda. That's why she's one of my heroes."

Amber says it's not just Brenda, but also her amazing support staff, like Matt Hoobing, affectionately known as "Mr. Matt."

"Mr. Matt is special extremely special to Matty," Amber said. "He talks to each of the kids, like they are kids."

"We have a lot of kids that have different abilities and it's great to see when they do stuff that they don't normally do," Matt said.

Bev Harrigfeld is another critical part of the day for these students.

"I was guided here, and I'm just passionate about these kids," she said. "And they are capable of so much."

And Maddie Godsill is a new addition to the team this year.

"These kids, they are everything to me, and you know, I treat them like they are my own," Maddie said. "I feel like we're a family."

This is Matty's last year with these talented teachers, and it's bittersweet.

"I have had students graduate from high school that come back and give me invitations to their graduations and graduation parties," Brenda said. "And that is so fulfilling that I got to be part of that journey for them."

For Amber, it was important to recognize Matty's teachers and to say 'thank you' for all they have done for her son.

"I'm so thankful that she has filled my son's life with love and joy and opportunities and friends, and all

kinds of wonderful things," she said. "I can't tell you how many converstations where I've cried, just broken and just life overwhelmed and she's been there for me."

Brenda says it's her honor and privilege to be there for these families, when they need her the most.

"It's really important that you love what you do," she said. "If you can't do that every day, then you need to find a different job."

