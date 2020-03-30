7's Hero: West Ada School District teachers surprise students with beautiful chalk murals

Before the stay-at-home order, these two second grade teachers went out late at night and chalked the front walks of their students’ homes.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho teachers and their students are still getting used to the fact that school is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Idaho State Board of Education ordered all public and charter schools to close until April 20, and the closure could go on for longer, depending on what happens with the coronavirus.

Right now, Idaho schools are putting together distance learning plans for students.

Two teachers in the West Ada School District decided to surprise their second-grade students in a unique and special way.

The teachers sent an email home to parents letting them know they were planning something special, but the parents had no idea what that surprise would be.

Last week, before Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state, the teachers recruited another teacher and one of their teenage daughters, and set out late at night to “chalk the walks” of their students!

They created beautiful murals with bright colors and encouraging messages to brighten these difficult days. They also included a note and a small gift for each student.

The kids woke up the next morning thrilled to find the murals on their walkways. Parents were so touched by the gesture.

The teachers say now they plan to continue doing small things from home to encourage their students, and to keep their spirits up during this new normal.

This is just one example of the amazing things local teachers are doing to stay connected with their students.

