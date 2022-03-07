7's HERO: women pamper the residents at City Light Home in Boise with manicures

Angela Griffiths-Dixon said she wanted to do something to honor Larry Gebert's memory, so she chose to volunteer at City Light Home with her best friend.

BOISE, Idaho — Angela Griffiths-Dixon is just one of the hundreds of Idahoans who volunteered in their communities for our Larry Gebert Day of Service. It was held on what would have been Gebert's 66th birthday, June 25th. Longtime meteorologist Gebert passed away on April 1st after suffering a massive heart attack. His loss send shockwaves through the Treasure Valley community.

Griffiths-Dixon spent her day honoring Larry Gebert at the Boise Rescue Mission City Light Home for Women and Children. At City Light, they offer a safe place for women and children to go, with warm meals, shelter, and clothing. They also offer education, work-search assistance, mental health counseling, and addiction recovery.

"I wanted to do something on Larry Gebert Day because Larry was such a pillar in our community. He gave so much to the community that we wanted to honor him and keep his legacy alive," said Angela Griffiths-Dixon. "I knew that he had a special connection with City Light."

Griffiths-Dixon and her best friend Shere Dillon gave manicures to the residents.

"I own Hope for Your Nails, it's a small business. I just wanted to do something really special and do some community service in honor of Larry," Griffiths-Dixon said.

City Light is a safe place where women and children can heal from hurt, homelessness, and addiction.

"This program is incredible, and the stories we have heard, just amazing," Griffiths-Dixon said. "These ladies are all so so unique and inspiring."

Angela has a really special reason why she is here.

"These women are in this program working to get clean and sober, and my dad, when he passed away in 2007, was a recovering alcoholic, so this is near and dear to my heart," Griffiths-Dixon told KTVB. "It's important to pamper these fabulous ladies because they are trying to improve their lives in a positive way, and for us to give them a little empowerment to make them feel beautiful for a few days, they deserve it."

The women at City Light that we talked to were so touched by the experience. Women like Jo Savage, a retired teacher.

"It's a beautiful feeling to have my nails done, it's something I don't ordinarily do, and they are very pretty," said Jo Savage, 71. "They are decorated for the 4th of July!"

Savage is is rebuilding her life here at City Light.

"I'm 71 and I came here with a drinking problem," said Savage. "I just had to give it to God and surrender."

For Savage, getting her nails done is a special treat. She was so impressed with Angela and Shere.

"This is the second manicure in my life," said Savage. "I think they are wonderful women, they are delightful and they bring a joyful feeling in here as they take care of our hands."

City Light resident Alisha Arrington shared her story with us, too.

"I came here straight out of prison, it was a second chance," Arrington said. "When I got here, within the first six months, you could see a total difference in me! I just want to thank the volunteers for coming in, it brings our self-esteem up, it's a nice treat, it makes us feel good about ourselves, and brings our spirits up!"

An emotional and grateful Angela said she will be back to pamper these ladies again.

"I am absolutely going to be doing more of this, we are going to be doing more of this in the future! It's so heartwarming, these ladies are just fabulous and they have opened up their hearts and shared their stories with us, they didn't have to do that and it's so touching," Griffiths-Dixon said.

