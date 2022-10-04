7’s HERO: Remembering Larry Gebert, one of KTVB’s greatest heroes

Larry Gebert has been a 7’s Hero since the moment he first walked into the office. We will always love him for his heart, kindness, friendship, and dedication.

BOISE, Idaho — Larry Gebert has been a 7’s Hero since the moment he first walked into the office, but with his recent passing, we want to shine some extra light on the incredible effort he has put into helping the local community.

Larry died the evening of Friday, April 1, of complications from a heart attack he suffered two days earlier. He is survived by his wife, Julie; sons Austin, David and Michael; and daughters-in-law Ashley and Nicole.

He adored his KTVB family. Throughout his 30 years at the station, Larry was always there to lend an ear, some manual labor, a ride, some solid advice, or a really long story that didn’t actually have anything to do with the original conversation, but it helped take your mind off your woes. As for the weather forecasting, he gave his absolute best every day to keep you and your family safe. A true pro.

Larry adored service. His fingerprints are all over this community as he was a man of great charity. He would put on his khakis and sneakers and go wherever a non-profit needed his help. Every year he would host/emcee/auctioneer dozens of fundraisers. One year he said he helped 86 different events. Other years, it was probably around 84 or 85. He helped charities in our area raise millions of dollars. He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community. He was the personification of KTVB’s commitment to community service. We will honor Larry by continuing that level of commitment.

Larry Gebert was a large man, 6’6”, a large personality, and an inestimably large part of our TV family. He was a true character and a good, genuine soul.

We will remember him for all of it, but we will always love him for his heart, kindness, support, friendship, and dedication.

On Tuesday, April 12, the community is invited to gather and bid farewell to a man who loved sharing his time and talents with the people of Idaho. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St. in Boise.

The funeral is open to the public, but space is limited. The streets surrounding the church will be closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The service will also be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube channel.

Larry Gebert: In Loving Memory