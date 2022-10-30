7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign

Charlie and Milo McConnel are starring in a new national campaign for Scentsy. Their mom says seeing people of all abilities in advertising is a win for all of us.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!

These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the twins are starring in a national ad campaign for Scentsy! They are making big strides to raise awareness and acceptance.

"Charlie and Milo are showcasing some of their products and just having a great time," said Julie McConnel, the twins' mom.

Scentsy executives reached out to Nampa mom Julie McConnel, to see if her boys would star in an exciting Lilo and Stitch product campaign.

Scentsy, is one of the most successful companies in Idaho, with a billion dollars a year in revenue. It is headquartered in Meridian, Idaho.

"We saw a need for a safer candle in the world, and we designed these incredible wickless candles with warmers," said Lacey Hanson, Vice President of Consultant Sales at Scentsy. "Then we expanded to clean products, and laundry products, and what we call our pets and buddies over the last 18 years."

Scentsy knew the twins would be the perfect fit for the brand, and for this special collaboration with Disney.

"We really wanted to showcase them, knowing their story and knowing how they just make everyone around them feel," said Hanson. "It really spoke to our company, our values, and our products that we wanted to feature. It was just a no-brainer for us to include them in this incredible campaign."

Mom Julie was over the moon about the idea. She is dedicated to raising awareness and acceptance for her boys, and for the entire Down syndrome community. That is why she shares the twins' lives on social media.

"People with different abilities, people of different races, when they see themselves represented in the media, advertising, magazines, billboards, anything, it makes people feel included. It makes them feel like they are valued and important," said McConnel. "It makes them feel seen. it makes them feel empowered, like they can do anything. They can dream big things and see that they can do those things!"

The twins are naturals in front of the camera, and they just radiate joy.

"The boys had a great time, they love the camera, they are very animated, they are hams, it wasn't like work at all for them it was a party, they had a great time," said Julie McConnel.

"One, they were just super fun on set, they were laughing. There was so much smiling, there was so much fun. We just really enjoyed being around them, that day everyone just seemed happier," said Hanson.

For Scentsy, inclusivity is important.

"As a community, it's just making sure that everyone feels that they belong. Making sure that everyone feels that they have a place," said Hanson.

That means so much to McConnel, and her family.

"I do appreciate that Scentsy really wants to show people of all abilities and all different kinds of people showing diversity in their ads and marketing. I think it's fantastic that they have taken that mission on and made it a priority of theirs," said McConnel. "I know other companies are doing the same. I'm seeing that more and more big companies in marketing in the community, big companies, just making that a conscious choice. To show that we are all valuable we all belong."

Charlie and Milo are representing the Down syndrome community on the national stage, paving the way for so many others to come.

The Scentsy ads with the twins will be shared with Scentsy consultants starting in February of 2023, and will be featured in a new catalog that launches on March 1.

