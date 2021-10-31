7's HERO: Halloween on Harrison Boulevard

BOISE, Idaho — Long-time Boise residents know the magic of Halloween on Harrison Boulevard. Each year, the homeowners go all out decorating their homes and front yards.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison Boulevard was closed to traffic and thousands of trick-or-treaters and their families would flock to the neighborhood.
Amid the pandemic, Harrison Boulevard is still the best place to check out Halloween decorations.
