7’s Hero: Calvary Christian school visits bring together the young and old

We shot this story just before the threat of COVID-19 in America. We are sharing it now in hopes that the young and old can come together again very soon.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This 7's Hero was shot last month at Life Care Center Treasure Valley before the Coronavirus or COVID-19 became serious in the U.S. and in the state of Idaho. We went there to show you a very special monthly visit that brings our senior citizens and children together in the sweetest way. Right now, we are all practicing social distancing, especially when it comes to our senior population. We decided we still wanted to share this story with you, in hopes that things will return to normal for all of us soon, and the young and old can come together again.

This is one of our favorite things that we get to do in the community,” said Mindy Tiber, principal of Calvary Christian School. “We come once a month, we've done that for ten years.”

The students from Calvary Christian School walk through the doors of some of our local nursing homes every month, dressed in their very best clothes and it’s been a tradition for years.

“Today we have kindergartners and second graders,” Tiber said.

They love to sing their little hearts out for the residents. Principal Tiber says this visit is something the kids look forward to every month.

“They will come and share songs, a word of encouragement, a hug, a smile,” she said. “It's important to strengthen the mind and also the heart.”

Tiber knows how important the connection is between the young, and the old, it benefits everyone.

“We want to be there to show love to them,” she said. “This is one way that we can bless those in our community that doesn't get a lot of visitors.”

Tiber said the residents light up when they see the kids. They want to touch them, love them, and give hugs. The kids enjoy hearing their stories and spending time together.

“They see them as that grandma or grandpa, and then they will go up and love on them and they say that was the best, I can’t wait to come next month,” she said.

Resident Ardith Burton says these special visits are something to look forward to.

“I love the kids,” Burton said. “They make their own little crafts to give to everybody. It's good for the people who are here, and for the children too.”

NOTE: Due to the current threat of COVID-19, visits to nursing and rehab facilities are very limited right now. Life Care Center Treasure Valley and Calvary Christian School hope that when the virus passes, they can go on with their special visits.

Watch more '7's Hero'