7's HERO: 90-year-old Mountain Home High School football fan is guest of honor at homecoming game

Sally Pyburn has lived in Mountain Home for fifty years, and she's a big fan of the Tigers. She was a guest of honor at a recent game, inspiring everyone.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Sally Pyburn is 90-years-young, and has lived in Mountain Home for fifty years! She is a huge fan of the Mountain Home High School Football Team.

"They are good at what they do, and it's something that makes them happy too," said Sally.

Her caregiver Kennedy Clark may have something to do with her love of this particular team.

"I have been working for Sally for a little over a year now, and my dad is the head football coach of the football team here in Mountain Home," said Kennedy Clark, Sally's caregiver. "Sally has dementia, she is 90 years old. She tells her jokes, she makes everyone laugh, she really is a bright light on this earth, and I love her for it."

Sally listens, or watches every game, and she likes to hear all the inside scoop about the team. Kennedy decided to do something truly special for Sally before the recent homecoming game.

"So, I decided we needed to have the boys come over, and that Sally can give them a little speech before the game," said Clark.

Several members of the team showed up at Sally's house. She couldn't believe her eyes.

"I went and got Sally and said I have a surprise for you outside, she was shocked because I didn't tell her," said Clark. "It made her extremely happy to see them!"

Sally gave the boys a pep talk right there on her porch!

The players were really touched by the experience. They even brought her some fan swag. A MHHS Tigers jersey, shirt and hat. It made her day.

"They are very nice, everyone was very nice, and I wasn't expecting to have them bring anything," said Sally.

Clark posted about the special visit on her Facebook Page, she included photos of Sally with the players.

"The post got shared everywhere," said Clark.

The whole town was buzzing about this 90-year-old fan. So, it was no surprise Sally was asked to be a guest of honor at the homecoming game.

"She got to be what we call king of the couch, where they sit by the end zone on a couch under a tent. Everyone was so excited to see her there," said Clark."She enjoyed every second of being there and watching the boys play cheering them on. She absolutely loved it. It brought so much happiness to her that it was amazing."

The team came over to see Sally during halftime, and all took a group photo.

The game was so close, but in the end, the Tigers lost. It was still a special and memorable night for all, because of Sally. She inspired everyone at that game.

"It was 21-25, and she said you know, I know those boys played their hearts out, and they really did," said Clark. "She loved every second of it."

