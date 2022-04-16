'An epic day': Race to Robie Creek half-marathon celebrates 45th run

Billed as "one of the toughest races in the Northwest," the popular half-marathon celebrated its 45th run Saturday amid chilly Treasure Valley temperatures.

BOISE, Idaho — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Race to Robie Creek returned in full force Saturday amid chilly temperatures in the Treasure Valley.

Billed as "one of the toughest races in the Northwest," the popular half-marathon celebrated its 45th run Saturday. Over the 13.1-mile race, runners logged a 2,072-foot ascent and a 1,732-foot descent before the finish line.

1,400 people signed up for the race, but due to weather, organizers said not everyone who registered made it to the event.

However, the Race to Robie Creek turnout did not disappoint, despite the windy conditions and a requirement upon registration Feb. 27 for all participants and volunteers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

"This year's been so difficult, because of COVID and our vaccine requirement and keeping people apart," Race to Robie Creek Director, Michael Devitt said. "Fortunately, we were able to relax some of those precautions, but it's just been a really hard year. Everything we could possibly have to deal with, we're dealing with and the weather today is crazy.

"But, everyone showed up, everyone has a great attitude and they're going to have an epic day to tell the grandkids about."

On April 8, the Race to Robie Creek changed its mask policy for packet pickup, the start of the race and the finish line, from required to recommended.

All the proceeds from the half-marathon are donated to the Race to Robie Creek's designated charities.

Crews from the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) helped clear some of the 6-8 inches of snow on the backside of the course Friday. Race to Robie co-organizer, Brian Rencher, estimated about 1-2 inches of snow was left on the area they paved.

The top-five overall finishers from Saturday's event in each gender class are included below, according to Race to Robie Creek's website:

Male Overall:

Jackson Brill (23, Boise) 1:18:18.96 - 5:59 pace Greg Montgomery (31, Boise) 1:21:17.07 - 6:12 pace Drew Schultz (24, Boise) 1:21:57.19 - 6:15 pace Tyler Gehrs (31, Boise) 1:22:39.5 - 6:19 pace Caleb Rhynard (29, Boise) 1:22:54.51 - 6:20 pace

Female Overall:

Megan Rolland (33, Boise) 1:31:24.08 - 6:59 pace Danielle Marquette (37, Nampa) 1:33:20.23 - 7:07 pace Malaina Thacker (23) 1:34:05.86 - 7:11 pace Erin Hagen (25, Boise) 1:39:33.29 - 7:36 pace Carli Corpus (24, Meridian) 1:40:07.16 - 7:39 pace

