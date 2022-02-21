Race to Robie Creek registration opens Monday

The race is back in-person this year, but all participants and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for the Race to Robie Creek half-marathon opens Feb. 21 at noon.

The run, billed the "Toughest Race in the Northwest," is set for April 16, 2022. The 13.1-mile course includes a 2,072-foot ascent and a 1,732-foot descent.

With more than 1,500 spots still available this year, registration often fills up just minutes after opening.

Race to Robie Creek went virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is back in-person this year, but all participants and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and wear masks at the start, finish line and on the bus.

The race fee is $65.

For more information, visit the Race to Robie website here.

