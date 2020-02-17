Registrations for Race to Robie Creek sell out in 12 minutes

Registration for the annual race stopped taking applications after 2,243 people submitted one.

BOISE, Idaho — If you were planning on registering for the Race to Robie Creek and haven't yet or didn't get online fast enough, we have some bad news for you.

The race's 2,243 available slots were filled within 12 minutes and 12 seconds of applications opening on Monday.

Brian Rencher, a member of the Robie Creek committee, told KTVB that 12 minutes and 12 seconds isn't the fastest that race slots ever sold out. The record still stands at nine minutes. Last year, it took a whopping 13 minutes for all the race slots to fill.

Those who did not apply in time, still have an opportunity to get on the waitlist that will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday. If a slot does open, people will be notified and will have three days to sign up for the open spot in the race. Open race numbers will be given out to those in order of the waitlist.

Race organizers say to check the waitlist and to see where you are at on it - visit here.

If you did get register, but cannot do the race, you can transfer your race number to someone else for a $10 fee.