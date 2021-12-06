Make-A-Wish Idaho is calling on families to once again come together through Families For Wishes

There are currently 145 critically ill Idahoan children waiting for wishes.

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho is asking for Idahoans to come together through Families For Wishes, a fundraising campaign designed to deliver the wishes of children fighting critical illness.

Communities of family and friends can create their own fundraising page at familiesforwishes.org and raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes.

Make-A-Wish Idaho and Families for Wishes hope to raise $65,000, the average cost of one wish. Make-A-Wish Idaho hopes to grant 85 wishes in 2022.

"A child's wish begins with hope, and hope begins with you," said Janie Best President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho. "By creating a Families For Wishes page and donating to Make-A-Wish Idaho this holiday season, you and your family can join us in bringing joy back into the lives of local children."

There are 145 critically ill Idaho children waiting for wishes. Donations will help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant wishes in a safe and efficient manner.

About Make-A-Wish Idaho

Make-A-Wish Idaho's mission is to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. A wish is not a last wish. It is a lasting wish. Make-A-Wish Idaho serves children throughout the state with offices in Boise and Pocatello. The organization is dedicated to granting every eligible wish and has granted 1,800 wishes since the chapter was founded. Make-A-Wish Idaho is one of 59 chapters across the United States. Visit idaho.wish.org to learn more about the magic of a wish!

