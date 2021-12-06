Kuna Firefighters set up a GoFundMe for community food bank and pantry

During the holiday season, Kuna firefighters can normally be seen collecting donations outside grocery stores. This year they have decided to set up a GoFundMe page.

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Firefighters are taking a different approach to their usual donation collections during this holiday season. In the past, Kuna firefighters could be seen collecting donations to stock The Kuna Community Food Bank and Pantry at Ross outside local grocery stores. This year, they have set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of receiving larger cash donations to stock the shelves.

"The past year has been difficult for a lot of people," Firefighter Brandon Niece said. "Your generous donations will provide much-needed food and clothing for families right here in our beautiful community of Kuna."

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the local food bank and pantry.

For people interested in donating, they can visit the Kuna Firefighter’s GoFundMe page.

Watch more Local News: