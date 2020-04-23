Nonprofits featured on KTVB for Idaho Gives

We are taking a closer look at what some of these local nonprofits give back to the community.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gives has kicked off!



Donations that we raise go to more than 600 nonprofits around the Gem State. And they employ over 64,000 people.



You don't have to give a lot to make an impact. Donations start at just $10.

Many of these nonprofits can use extra help because they're helping so many people right now during the coronavirus pandemic.



Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org or by phone at 1-877-ID-Gives, M-F, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting April 23 and going for a full two weeks until May 7.

If you're having trouble choosing a nonprofit to give to, we have created a list of some in southern Idaho that could use your help.

And we know that this is a difficult time for many people and there's a lot of uncertainty because of the coronavirus.



So, if you need assistance help is available to you on our community page.



Last year, more 11,800 donors raised more than $2 million for 589 Idaho nonprofits during Idaho Gives.

Donors, supporters and nonprofits are encouraged to post photos and talk about their favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

Over the next two weeks, KTVB will be taking a closer look at some of the local nonprofits taking part in Idaho Gives. Check out the videos below to learn more about how they are helping their communities.

McPaws animal shelter in Meridian