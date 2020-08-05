Idaho Gives raises a record $3.87 million for Idaho nonprofits

Organizers say that more than 18,000 donors participated in the state's biggest online giving program which last two weeks this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gives is over for 2020 and it was a record-breaker!

Organizers say more than 18,000 donors participated in Idaho Gives this year, up significantly from 2019.

Total donations reached $3.87 million, also a new record!

This is nearly double the Idaho Gives grand total from 2019, which was around $2 million. In addition, Idaho Gives has now raised more than $12 million since its inception in 2013.

Idaho's biggest day of giving was expanded to two weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event ran from April 23 to May 7.

“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude and awe at how well the campaign has done this year. Idaho, you amaze me. Thank you for giving back to our nonprofits,” said Amy Little, President and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

Overall, 18,095 unique donors gave to Idaho Gives for 2020. In 2019, there were a total of 12,336 unique donors, and all of the 634 organizations registered with Idaho Gives raised money.

The Idaho Foodbank raised $215,070, the most any organization has recieved in the history of the campaign. They had 1,345 donors.

Idaho Gives also awarded $38,850 in prize money to a variety of nonprofits. Many of those prizes were awarded throughout the campaign, with additional prizes being awarded in the days after the campaign concludes.

All prizes are from the Idaho Gives Award Pool. The Award Pool is funded by George and Bev Harad, A.J. and Susie Balukoff, the Micron Foundation, Idaho Power, Zelham, HD Insurance, WAFD Insurance Group, Sue Fillman, John Rushe, Doug Colewell, Leadership Boise Class of 2020, and Idaho Community Foundation.

A big thank you to all of our viewers that donated and came together to help others in our community.