Idaho Gives 2023 raises nearly $3.8 million for nonprofits

BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State's largest celebration of charitable giving, Idaho Gives, wrapped up its four-day run on Friday with a final total of $3,755,500 raised for nonprofits.
12,906 donors helped donate money to 639 different organizations in Idaho. Following the final count, the Idaho Gives "outcome & results" page continued to grow, with an unofficial $3,818,673 raised as of Friday afternoon.
Idaho Gives was created and is run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, which represents the interests of the 7,000-plus registered charitable nonprofit organizations, and serves as a "bridge between the nonprofit, for-profit, and government sectors."
The charities that received the most in donations are listed below:
- The Peregrine Fund - World Center for Birds of Prey: $133,554
- Boise Bicycle Project: $102,594
- Advocates for the West: $100,305
- Treasure Valley Family YMCA: $79,580
- Ponderosa Center: $74,597
- Idaho Conservation League: $69,612
- Idaho Humane Society: $63,671
- Planned Parenthood: $58,821
- The Idaho Foodbank: $58,204
- Jesse Tree: $57,749
Initially a one-day, 24-hour event, Idaho Gives was extended to a multi-day event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional days allow nonprofits more time to engage and build relationships with potential donors.
Organizers were able to surpass the $20 million milestone this year, after raising almost $19 million between its start in 2013 and 2022. During last year's Idaho Gives event, more than 13,000 donors gave a total of more than $3.6 million dollars for 638 different organizations.
Idaho Gives provides a one-stop place to give to a variety of organizations, but your donation goes to the nonprofit of your choosing.
The event is underwritten by its presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union, and receives support from dozens of sponsors and media partners around Idaho. To learn more about Idaho Gives and its sponsors, including KTVB, click here.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.