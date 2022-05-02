Idaho Gives 2022: non-profit registration closes April 15

Idaho’s largest online giving event begins next month from May 2 to 5.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gives, the state’s largest celebration of charitable giving, takes place from May 2 to May 5, 2022.

Idaho Gives was created and is run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. It provides many resources for nonprofits to promote their mission.

Organizations wanting to participate in Idaho Gives may register here. Registration closes on April 15. Eligible organizations are 501(c)(3) nonprofits headquartered or providing services in Idaho, and registered and in good standing with the Idaho Secretary of State.

"The past two years have been hard on everyone, and folks are leaning on nonprofits even more," said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. "Along with raising funds and awareness, Idaho Gives 2022 is also a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work charitable organizations have done during the pandemic."

The Idaho Nonprofit Center represents the interests of the 7,000-plus registered charitable nonprofit organizations, and serves as a "bridge between the nonprofit, for-profit, and government sectors."

Initially a one-day, 24-hour event, Idaho Gives was extended to a multi-day event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional days allow nonprofits more time to engage and build relationships with potential donors.

Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org.

Idaho Gives is underwritten by its presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union, and champion sponsors Idaho National Laboratory, Boise Cascade and KTVB.

