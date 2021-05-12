Scholarship in honor of BSU hockey player killed seeks additional funds

The Idaho Steelheads, Steelheads Booster Club, and the Boise State Men's Hockey Team joined forces to pay tribute to Bobby Skinner and his love for the ice.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been more than two years since 22-year-old Bobby Skinner was killed in an accidental shooting, but the Boise State hockey player's memory lives on. A scholarship in his name is helping kids who love hockey, but whose families cannot afford the sport.

Hockey was Skinner's first love, and this scholarship will allow children across the Treasure Valley to fall in love with it, too.

The scholarship was founded in 2009 with assistance from the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club, according to board member Rocci Johnson.

“We've raised $7,500.00 so far and that's with the help of our Steelheads community and our hockey family and our Idaho Steelheads Booster Club," Johnson said. "We really are hoping to get over $10,000 so we can host another couple of free hockey clubs in the spring."

Over the years, the scholarship has raised thousands of dollars for local children.

“The thing I love about hockey and the hockey community is that it is a sport that brings people together as a community,” Johnson said.

Together, the Idaho Steelheads, Steelheads Booster Club, and the Boise State Men's Hockey Team joined forces to pay tribute to Skinner and his love for the ice.

“In honor of him and to carry on his legacy of the love of the sport and his never give up attitude, we renamed the youth hockey scholarship in his honor,” Johnson said.

If you’d like to donate to the scholarship fund, you can click here.

Watch more Local News: