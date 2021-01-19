Boise Bicycle Project delivers nearly 60 bikes to Treasure Valley families

The Boise non-profit has given away bikes as part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service every year for more than ten years.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday afternoon, over 40 volunteers and staff members from the Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) hand-delivered nearly 60 bicycles to families across the Treasure Valley.

Refurbished bicycles arrived on community members' doorsteps in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr's legacy of service.

Many of the bicycles were delivered to the parents and older siblings of the children who received bikes during the holiday giveaway in December.

"The MLK day of service is a long-standing tradition at the Boise Bicycle Project. I remember our first one in 2009 when BBP was still located in the old Boise Rescue Mission," BBP director and Boise city councilman Jimmy Hallyburton said. "We had over 100 volunteers show up that day, many who had never heard of the Boise Bicycle Project. It was really the beginning of the community's involvement at BBP. This year was an additional honor as we were asked by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to help represent Idaho's volunteer efforts on this important day. Once again, the community showed up strong."

BBP also partnered with local farmers to deliver farm-fresh foods along with the bicycles.

"We were able to successfully deliver 59 bikes today, and it wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the dedication and willingness of our volunteers to consistently show up for our community," BBP program director Maureen Flaherty said. "BBP's volunteers never cease to amaze me. They are the driving force behind the success of today's event and I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to work with such dedicated and willing partners."

