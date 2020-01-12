7Cares: Caldwell Salvation Army gives back amid pandemic

The Salvation Army in Caldwell focuses on education and housing, but also on the immediate needs of the community when they arise.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Salvation Army in Caldwell focuses on education and housing, but also on the immediate needs of the community when they arise.

"When COVID first happened I guess I just had an epiphany and thought, 'I need to get on Amazon and order toilet paper, hand sanitizer, hand soap, and facemasks,'" said Maj. Stephanie Bridgeo. "So we were giving those out to our clients when the shutdowns first happened."

The Caldwell corps also emphasizes feeding those who are hungry through their daily food pantry give-outs.

"We have people lined up in the back where people come and get their food boxes, and we've been doing utility assistance over the phone as well as in-person," she said. "Of course right now we're crazy knee-deep in angel tree, so we have so many requests for Christmas gifts and clothing this year."

Your donations to 7cares will directly benefit charities like the Caldwell Salvation Army.

"Everybody now wants to help, they're not sure how to help, but everybody here wants to do something for someone," said Maj. Robyn Bridgeo. "So 7Cares Day is a great day, I love seeing the little kids bringing their piggy banks and emptying them out."

7Cares Idaho Shares has gone virtual this year, and the annual day of giving has turned into a two-week event. The need for services provided by Idaho charities has also grown this year because of the pandemic.