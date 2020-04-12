7Cares: Boise Salvation Army spreads hope to Idahoans

The non-profit works to fight food insecurity and spread a little Christmas cheer ahead of the holidays.

BOISE, Idaho — This year has been a difficult one for many Idahoans, and more people than ever are needing help to get by.

According to a study by Feeding America, more than 40,000 people in Ada County faced food insecurity in 2018.

That comes out to 9 percent of Idaho's largest county - and that was before the pandemic hit.

Local non-profits like the Boise Salvation Army are working hard to provide help and a little Christmas cheer to those who need it most.

Major Thomas Stambaugh says that right now, those needs include food and clothing.

"We just did Dress A Child where we helped 300 plus kids go shopping at JC Penny to get new shoes and warm clothes," he said. "The foodbank is very popular for many families so, we're doing about 1,300 people a month or more, providing basic food necessities."

And it's not just the fundamentals of survival. With Christmas quickly approaching, the Salvation Army in Boise is focusing on the season of giving.

"1,400 kids got brand new toys from Christmas last year, which we're gearing up for this year," Stambaugh said. "All those numbers sound like a lot, and it is a lot, but the community steps up and helps us in a great way to do that."

Your donations to 7Cares will directly benefit charities like the Salvation Army in Boise.

7Cares, Idaho Shares has gone virtual this year, and the annual day of giving has turned into a two-week event. The need for services provided by Idaho charities has also grown this year because of the pandemic.