7Cares: Nampa Salvation Army assists those in need

From providing shelter, to food boxes, to Christmas toys, the Salvation Army in Nampa stands ready to help those who need it most.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Salvation Army's goal is to preach the gospel and meet people's needs without discrimination.

According to Lt. Col. Joe Posillico, the Nampa branch of the non-profit works toward that aim through their youth center and after-school program, as well as providing food boxes and shelter for families.

"Our food box program gives approximately 50 to 60 boxes of food every day to families and individuals in need. Through our shelter program in our resource center, we're feeding an inside, sit down meal to about 100 individuals off the street each day," he said. "We'll soon be opening our family shelter on Dec. 1, where we'll have 14 rooms available for families coming off the street."

With Christmas on the way, the Nampa corps will be giving out toys to families who can't afford gifts for the holidays.

Amid the pandemic, the need has only grown, Posillico said.

"Last year we did approximately 500 families. This year we're anticipating over 700 families – a 25% to 30% increase," Posillico said. "A lot of it is related to COVID: people are out of work, people not able to provide for themselves in this holiday season."

The Salvation Army in Nampa is one of several charities that will benefit from this year's 7Cares event. All of the money will go directly to nonprofits around the Treasure and Magic valleys.

"The benefit isn't necessarily to the Salvation Army, the benefit is to clients that we serve," Posillico said. "We just hope that as we get into the Christmas season, those who are thinking about making donations to us or another agency, that you get the idea of what Christmas is all about, and we know the reason for the season."

7Cares Idaho Shares has gone virtual this year, and the annual day of giving has turned into a two-week event. The need for services provided by Idaho charities has also grown this year because of the pandemic.