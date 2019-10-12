BOISE, Idaho —

KTVB crews will be out in force Saturday morning for our annual day of giving, 7Cares Idaho Shares.

We'll be at 39 donation locations including several Albertsons and Fred Meyer locations in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley, as well as the Albertsons Stadium parking lot at Boise State.

7 Cares Idaho Shares is a live 5-hour telethon to raise food and cash donations in Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. This single day of giving benefits nine Idaho charities. Together the charities form a community safety net so that no one in our communities need go hungry or homeless. Donors include individuals, clubs, churches, schools and companies who share one common trait: compassion. In just one day, together we feed hungry families all year long with food donations that fill the shelves of local food banks. And we provide housing to those experiencing homelessness with cash donations that fund shelters. When we all give a little, we can help a lot.

7 Cares Idaho Shares began in 2008 as a food and cash donation drive at the KTVB studios. Founded on the pioneer spirit of neighbor helping neighbor, it empowered donors to give as they are able and collectively meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens. Since 2008, donations have provided over 6.3 million local meals. In 2018, 179,000 pounds of food and over $250,000 were collected.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 7Cares Idaho Shares donation dropoff locations

