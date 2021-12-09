How to donate to 7Cares Idaho Shares 2021 and watch the live event Saturday

Come to any of these Boise, Garden City, Meridian, Nampa or Twin Falls locations to drop off cash or food donations to help those in need.

BOISE, Idaho — The 14th annual 7Cares Idaho Shares campaign is now underway for several charities helping people experiencing hunger and homelessness in southwestern and south-central Idaho.

You can donate online right now, but KTVB also invites you to participate in the 7Cares Idaho Shares live event happening Saturday morning. The in-person event, which has become a tradition in the Treasure and Magic valleys, returns this year after COVID-19 prompted a hiatus in 2020.

Donations of money and non-perishable food will be accepted at select Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores from 8 a.m. to noon. Here's a list of the collection sites:

Boise and Garden City

Albertsons - 5100 W. Overland (Hillcrest Shopping Center, near Orchard and Overland)

Albertsons - 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

Fred Meyer - 5425 W. Chinden Blvd.

Meridian

Fred Meyer Eagle Island Marketplace - 1400 W. Chinden Blvd.

Albertsons - 3301 W. Cherry Ln. (Cherry and Ten Mile)

Nampa

Albertsons - 2400 12th Ave. Rd. (Greenhurst and 12th Ave.)

Fred Meyer - 50 2nd St. South

Twin Falls

Fred Meyer - 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

Be sure to tune in or log on to KTVB for the 7Cares Idaho Shares live event, with live reports from several of those locations. Each year since the first event in 2008, it's been a day filled with touching moments of a generous community in action -- businesses donating thousands of dollars worth of money and food, young children moved to pour out the contents of their piggy banks and people who've received help with their struggles in the past, and now want to return the favor.

Our live coverage runs Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on KTVB Idaho News Channel 7, the KTVB news app and our apps on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch the livestream on your desktop or laptop computer right here on KTVB.COM.

The 7Cares fund is administered by the Idaho Community Foundation. Proceeds are distributed to the Idaho Foodbank as well as charities under the umbrellas of the Boise Rescue Mission and Salvation Army. All donations go to work right here in Idaho!

Learn more about the beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares: