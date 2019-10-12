BOISE, Idaho — The 12th annual 7Cares Idaho Shares will take place this Saturday, December 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KTVB will broadcast live at several locations throughout the Treasure and Magic valleys and accept food and cash donations to help the hungry and homeless in Idaho.
Last year’s 7Cares Idaho Shares collected enough cash and food to provide nearly 1 million meals.
Donations can be dropped off at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, and 30 Albertsons and 8 Fred Meyer stores. We will be accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations to help Idaho families in need.
Fundraising BBQ at Albertsons Stadium:
Albertsons and Agri Beef will host a hot dog fundraising BBQ at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, December 14th from 10:30am to 1:00pm. The hot dog meal includes a Double R Ranch 100% beef hot dog, chips and a drink – all for a $5.00 cash donation to 7 Cares Idaho Shares.
All donations will be split between nine Idaho charities including the Idaho Foodbank, Salvation Army, and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
This year we will have a phone bank open during the week leading up to 7Cares Idaho Shares. The phone bank will be available Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be open on Friday during Today's Morning News, the News at Noon, the News at 4, the News at 5, and the News at 6. And on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call (208) 321-5888 or toll free (833) 667-7277 to donate.
- Idaho Foodbank
- River of Life Homeless Shelter
- Salvation Army of Ada County
- City Light Home for Women & Children
- Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa
- Valley Women and Children’s Shelter of Nampa
- Salvation Army of Caldwell
- Salvation Army of Nampa
- Salvation Army of Twin Falls
Here are the 39 locations where you can drop off donations:
Boise
- Albertsons Stadium parking lot - 1400 Bronco Lane
- Albertsons - 1650 W. State St.
- Albertsons - 1219 Broadway Ave.
- Albertsons - 1520 N. Cole Rd.
- Albertsons - 7100 W. State St.
- Albertsons - 10500 Overland Rd.
- Albertsons - 10700 Ustick Rd.
- Albertsons - 5100 Overland Rd.
- Albertsons - 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
- Albertsons - 4700 North Eagle Rd.
- Albertsons - 6560 S Federal Way
- Albertsons - 3614 W. State St.
- Albertsons - 1653 S. Vista Ave.
- Albertsons - 10565 W. Lake Hazel Rd.
- Fred Meyer - 10751 W. Overland Rd.
- Fred Meyer - 3527 S. Federal Way
- Fred Meyer - 5230 W. Franklin St.
Caldwell
- Albertsons - 2500 Blaine St.
- Albertsons - 415 Cleveland Blvd.
Eagle
- Albertsons - 250 S. Eagle Rd.
Emmett
- Albertsons - 640 Highway 16
Garden City
- Fred Meyer - 5425 W. Chinden Blvd.
Hailey
- Albertsons - 911 Main Street North
Homedale
- Albertsons - 20 E. Wyoming Ave.
Kuna
- Albertsons - 700 E. Avalon St.
McCall
- Albertsons - 132 E. Lake St.
Meridian
- Albertsons Market Street - 3499 E. Fairview Ave.
- Albertsons - 3301 W. Cherry Lane
- Albertsons - 20 E. Fairview
- Fred Meyer - 1400 W. Chinden Blvd.
- Fred Meyer - 1850 E. Fairview Ave.
Mountain Home
- Albertsons - 528 N. Main St.
Nampa
- Albertsons - 2400 12th Avenue Rd.
- Albertsons - 715-12th Avenue South
- Fred Meyer - 50 2nd St. S.
Ontario
- Albertsons - 1410 West Park Plaza
Payette
- Albertsons - 405 South 8th
Twin Falls
- Fred Meyer - 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
- Albertsons - 1221 Addison Ave.
Companies that Care:
KTVB is proud to showcase these local businesses who are stepping up in a big way.
- Commercial Tire
- Chobani
- Hawkins Company & Friends
- Norco
- Valleywide Cooperative
- BVA Development
- Fred Meyer
- Albertsons
- Agri Beef
- Corwin Ford
- Petso Financial
Community Partners:
Franklin Building Supply will have two trucks on routes in Canyon County and Ada County picking up donations at Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores transporting donations to the non-profits.
Idaho Community Foundation: 7Cares Idaho Shares is a partnership with the Idaho Community Foundation.